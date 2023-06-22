Weather model forecasts bump in Iowa pheasant population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Favorable winter and spring weather across much of Iowa is expected to benefit pheasant hunters this fall. Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said each summer, the DNR uses a model based on winter and spring weather conditions, previous weather data and more than 50 years of pheasant roadside population surveys to predict pheasant population trends for the fall.