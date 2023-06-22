Schroon Lake takes New York’s varsity trap league title

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 95 scholastic teams featuring over 1,200 student athletes took part in the statewide competition of the New York State High School Clay Target League, held June 10-11, at the at Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club, in Cicero, near Syracuse. There, Schroon Lake Central School, based in Essex County in the Adirondacks, walked away with the overall title tallying a score of 473, 12 birds better than second place Red Jacket High School, from Ontario County.