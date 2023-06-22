No early muskie opener for northern Wisconsin, nor year-round St. Croix River walleye

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR will propose lowering the statewide daily walleye bag limit to three fish when the Natural Resources Board meets in Milwaukee Wednesday, June 28, but the agency will not ask the board to approve an earlier muskie season opener in northern Wisconsin, nor a year-round game fish season on the St. Croix River.