After tough winter, Minnesota pheasants get a decent spring

Every day he runs his route in southwestern Minnesota, mail carrier Rick Buchholz traverses roughly 80 miles of gravel roads – prime real estate to spy pheasants and newly hatched pheasant chicks. “It’s getting to be that time of year,” the 56-year-old outdoorsman from Westbrook said recently. “I’ve seen a lot of roosters this spring, but very few hens and no little ones at all. I suspect they’ll start showing up real soon.” In fact, some broods have started to show up across Minnesota’s pheasant belt, roughly a week later than normal, due to protracted winter weather.