North Dakota breeding duck survey a mix of highs, lows

On one hand, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 76th annual spring breeding duck survey conducted in May showed an index of more than 3.4 million birds, up just 1.5% from last year, and that is good news. Also good is the fact that the total number of wetlands, though down 26% from last year, still ranks as the seventh wettest spring in terms of wetland basins observed during the survey, during which four two-person crews traveled more than 800 miles of transects counting ducks and wetlands within 220 yards of the road.