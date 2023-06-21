Wednesday, June 21st, 2023
North Dakota breeding duck survey a mix of highs, lows

An increase in the number of breeding pairs of pintails in North Dakota was among the good news to come out of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual spring breeding survey. Pintails were up 47% compared with last year’s survey. Duck hunters and their dogs should find plenty of excellent hunting come fall. (Photo by John Pollmann)
On one hand, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 76th annual spring breeding duck survey conducted in May showed an index of more than 3.4 million birds, up just 1.5% from last year, and that is good news. Also good is the fact that the total number of wetlands, though down 26% from last year, still ranks as the seventh wettest spring in terms of wetland basins observed during the survey, during which four two-person crews traveled more than 800 miles of transects counting ducks and wetlands within 220 yards of the road.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

