Pennsylvania poaching spree biggest case for PGC in last decade

A poaching spree involving three adults and three juveniles resulted in the largest case for the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the last decade. According to the agency, a group of six individuals in Franklin County admitted to shooting between 100 and 200 deer over a six-month period, from August 2022 to January 2023. Most of the deer were left to rot in the southern part of the county, from Waynesboro into Little Cove, where the poaching took place.