Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves new deer regulations for 2023

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission passed several deer hunting regulations at its meeting here on June 8. Deer hunting regulations are set on a three-year cycle so the new regulations will be in place through the 2025 hunting seasons. After much discussion and public comment, the NRC approved the state’s recommendations with minimal change; however, one amendment passed by the commission calls for no use of crossbows in the Upper Peninsula during the late archery season.