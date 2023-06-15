Dash-mounted camera captures young bear bouncing off sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Northeast Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone how tough bears – even juvenile males – are, not even when they have a run-in with two-ton-plus Ford SUVs. That is exactly what happened the evening of June 9 when a black bear came out of nowhere to clip the passenger-side front panel of a Geauga County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in Ohio. The 18-second episode provided by the department was captured on the vehicle’s dash-mounted camera as the Ford was on routine patrol in Munson Township.