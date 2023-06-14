Steve Carney: Crappies not following usual script in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

What an odd spring it’s been. I’m not sure how successful the crappie spawn was, because I didn’t see much evidence on numerous lakes recently. The cool-beginning spring, I believe, delayed the spawn in the north, and it seems some crappies are now staging along deeper breaklines and not necessarily in the shallow water where they’re supposed to be in at this time of year. Here is what’s been successful for this fishing guide so far.