Minnesota’s 2023 turkey hunt delivers second-biggest harvest in state history

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The spring wild turkey hunting season ended on May 31 in Minnesota, and it was nearly a record-breaking kill. The 2023 harvest numbers were the second-highest behind the 2020 spring harvest, the pandemic year, since the Minnesota turkey reintroduction began 50 years ago. According to DNR’s June 6 turkey harvest report, hunters killed 13,652 total turkeys during the entire spring hunting season.