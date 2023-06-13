Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

JUNE 22: Headwaters Basin Chapter of Walleyes for Tomorrow ninth annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Brian Busha, 715 892 5485.

JULY 22: Whitetails Unlimited Steeleville and Sparta Scholastic Trap Team Chapter banque, 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 303 South Chester Street, Steeleville, Ill., Wendell Taylor, 618-214-2917.

AUG. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Rapids Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Facility, 2311 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Green Lake Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Farmview Event Barn, N7702 Hwy. F, Berlin, Josh Nigbor, 920-896-1033, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz-High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Embers 1871, W3529 Hwy. B, Peshtigo, Randall Copiskey, 715-291-8432, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Columbus Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cardinal Lanes, 277 Industrial Drive, Columbus, Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stevens Point/Blackhawk Archer Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Blackhawk Archers, 7840 Hwy. Z, Custer, Dan Cooney, 715-570-0063, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, 3125 South Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Jodi Vandermolen, 920-235-2962, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Kewaunee County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, E896 Hwy. N, Luxemburg, Denny Shimanek, 920-255-1664, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

JUNE 19-22: High School Conservation Camp, North Lakeland Discovery Center, 215 Hwy. W, Manitowish Waters, sponsored by WI Land+Water Youth Education Committee and the land conservation departments of Iron, Lincoln, Price and Shawano counties. This is for students interested in natural resources who are entering grades 9, 10, 11, or 12 in the 2023-24 school year (must be 17 or under). Students will be involved in lake research, forest and wildlife biology, hikes and canoeing, team-building exercises, exposure to careers in natural resources, fishing, crafts, and lots of fun. Registration deadline is May 31. Register online at wisconsinlandwater.org/our-work/youth-education/conservation-camp, or contact Kim Warkentin, youth education program director at rkim@wisconsinlandwater.org or (608) 441-2677.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski,608 393 5300.



Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

Allenton Lions Club Show: July 2, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allenton Veteran’s Park, with more than 300 exhibitors, a large flea market, silent auction, car show, pancake breakfast, kids’ activities, and live music. Proceeds support a camp for disabled children and the community. Dean and Suanne Ebert, 262-629-5548

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: April 4-7, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadhomeshow.com.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show: Dec. 8-10, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show: Feb. 15-18, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 8-11, 2024, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 15-18, 2024 (runs in conjunction with the Duluth Sport Show), Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

Northwoods Wildlife and Wetlands Club 31st annual gun show: July 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center, Hwy. 51 at the airport, two buildings, adults $5, kids under 12 free, food and beverages available, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016 or brucebacon15@gmail.com.

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Ashland, Aug. 18 19, Ashland Civic Center; Medford, Sept. 15-16, Simek Recreation Center; Ray Kangas, 715 292 8415, raykaa@cheqnet.net.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Barnes Area Historical Association Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage: Aug. 25-26, 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes. Call Steve Kleist, 218 355 0107, or bahamuseum.org.

Hudson Rod, Gun & Archery Club Youth Day: June 17, 285 Krattley Lane, Hudson, registration 8-9 a.m., event runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day with multiple hands-on stations for kids interested in handling BB guns, archery gear, various firearms and much more, including habitat and wetland work with the NRCS, and much more. To register or learn more about the offerings that day, go to hudsongunclub.com. Contact Joey Fransway at 715-781-0575.

New Berlin Trap and Sportsman’s Club Shoot: Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m.. to 5 p.m., club grounds, 18200 West Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, contact Steve Lazarczyk, 262-794-3822. This event will benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (WCPVA) and the Oconto River Kids. The WCPVA aims to improve the quality of life for American veterans and others with spinal cord injury or dysfunction by working closely with the Zablocki V.A. Medical Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Unit. The Oconto River Kids began in 2012 with a landowner who envisioned a local volunteer group providing unique hunting and fishing opportunities for children with life threatening illnesses.

Northwoods Archers 3-D outdoor tournament: June 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoot 25 or 50 targets on the north or south range. Food, beverages, raffles in air-conditioned clubhouse. Call Paul Carlson, 715-560-0240.

Puckaway Rod and Gun Club’s annual chicken BBQ and trapshoot: July 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., club grounds located on Puckaway Road west of village of Marquette. The archery shoot is just for fun shoot. Those who shoot the course get a ticket for a hunting blind to be given away. Archery shoot cost is $10 for adults, under 16 is $5. Contact Mark Dugenske at 920-394-3396.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 4 Summer Rendezvous: Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwys. 32/64, Mountain, Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, Hosted by The-No-Name Gang: Aug. 7-11, Crex Meadows, 102 Crex Ave., Grantsburg, call Steve O’Mary, 715 9270204.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association State Shoot: Aug. 19, Wern Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Waukesha, Tim Seibert, 414-750-8260.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 3501011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more information, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl AVard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.