Trio receives ethical hunter award from Wisconsin DNR

Three deer hunters were selected for the 2022 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award, an annual award presented since 1997. Jordyn Rae Coder, of Wisconsin Rapids, Jason Howards, of Sun Prairie, and Shane Potenberg, of Fort Atkinson, received DNR plaques and certificates, and gifts from Vortex Optics May 25 in Barneveld.