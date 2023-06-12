Penn State Fly Fishing Club is focusing on conservation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Penn State has a rich culture surrounding the art and sport of fly-fishing. The university’s fly-fishing program was founded in the 1930s, and now, the Penn State Fly Fishing Club, in the College of Agricultural Sciences, continues this tradition with an ever-growing and diversifying community of more than 80 members. According to Gino Bartolini, a second-year student majoring in finance and the club’s president, the organization’s goals include promoting conservation while also helping to foster the next generation of fly-fishers.