New York City Department of Environmental Protection eyes fall repairs of Delaware Aqueduct

The final phase of a project to repair an aqueduct system that provides New York City with about half its drinking water is scheduled to begin this fall, meaning the system will be shut down for about eight months. More than 135,000 acres of land and water within the city’s watersheds are open for recreation, including boating and fishing, hunting and trapping. The good news, according to officials, is the shutdown shouldn’t affect hunting opportunities within the system and should have a limited impact on fishing, although ice anglers will likely encounter some restrictions.