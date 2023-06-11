Minnesota Conservation Federation leader dedicated to keeping the group moving forward

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brad Gausman grew up with the mentality of always leaving something better than he found it. Whether it was his career, his education, or his love for the outdoors, he always wants to improve on the status quo. Gausman has been the executive director of the Minnesota Conservation Federation for the past three years, and he’s seen the organization grow. Early on in his career, Gausman wasn’t considering conservation, but a desire to learn more about outdoors issues delivered him to the business of natural resources and the Minnesota Conservation Federation.