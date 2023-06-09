Minnesota’s Andy Grell earns All-State clay target league honors in four disciplines

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Andy Grell doesn’t just have a passion for shooting. It’s his life. During the past couple of years, the high school student has dedicated his time and energy to the sport of shooting, and it’s paid off. Grell this year became the first athlete to earn All-State honors in Minnesota for trap, sporting clays, skeet, and 5-stand in one year. He’s ranked No. 1 in the state in skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand and is ranked 27th in trap.