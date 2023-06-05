A guide to understanding your long-range hunting rifle options

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shooting beyond 300 yards is fun. Hitting targets beyond 300 yards is even more fun. And you don’t need expensive rifles and scopes to do it. Tricked out PRS-style rifles (Precision Rifle Series) and 6-30X56mm scopes are not mandatory. The old 1903 Springfield bolt action military rifle from World War I was fitted with an iron rear sight adjustable to 2,800 yards! It was chambered for the .30-06 and a 150-grain spire point, flat-base bullet.