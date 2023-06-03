Organization blames trout kill in Pennsylvania’s Bushkill Creek on concrete plant

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An environmental organization believes a maintenance procedure at a concrete plant and quarry resulted in a fish kill including wild brown trout on a section of Bushkill Creek, but the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission said it has not found any evidence. Maya van Rossum, CEO of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, said a significant fish kill occurred on Bushkill Creek on May 17 and 18 during planned maintenance operations to install and test new backup generators at the Buzzi Unicem quarry.