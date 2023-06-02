Lazy, summertime fishing – it’s hard to beat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I like to think of it as stealth fishing – tiptoeing quietly into skinny water in my kayak in search of bass and panfish. Mine is a cruising kayak, a 14-foot Current Designs boat with a drop-rudder, not an angler-specific craft. But no matter. A small tackle bag and an ultralight spinning rod easily fit in the oval cockpit between my legs.