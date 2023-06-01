Bear that attacked young children in Pennsylvania caught and euthanized, officials say

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Authorities say a bear that attacked and injured two young children playing in the driveway of a northeastern Pennsylvania home has been captured and euthanized. The Pennsylvania Game Commission said on May 26 that two bears, a male and a female, had been caught overnight in live traps set following the attack earlier in the week in Wright Township near Mountain Top. A 5-year-old and a 14-month-old were treated for bites and scratches at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and released.