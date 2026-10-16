Pennsylvania’s archery elk hunters do better than in previous years

Twenty-two lucky hunters drew tags for Pennsylvania’s archery elk season Sept. 12-27, which included three Sundays for the first time. There were 15 antlered elk tags, with 14 of the 15 hunters being successful. Seven antlerless elk tags were awarded and five of those hunters bagged cow elk.

According to Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield, the results for the bull elk hunters match the long-term average of about 90% success rate. However, the archery antlerless elk hunters did much better than the average success rate of approximately 50%.