Michigan DNR seeks CWD samples from five counties

Lansing — Michigan wildlife officials are asking deer hunters in five southwestern Lower Peninsula counties to help determine whether chronic wasting disease is becoming more prevalent, launching an intensive sampling effort for the 2026 hunting season.

Hunters who harvest deer in Mecosta, Newaygo, Kent, Montcalm or Ionia counties are encouraged to submit deer heads for testing through one of four 24-hour drop boxes available through Jan. 4, 2027.

Drop-off locations are:

Haymarsh Hunt Club, 11959 Jefferson Road, Morley.

Kent County Road Commission, 1900 4 Mile Road, Walker.

Paris DNR Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive, Paris.

Flat River DNR Field Office, 6650 Long Lake Road, Belding.

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The Paris and Flat River field offices also will accept samples in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on designated dates in October, November and December. Those dates include Oct. 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 19, 21, 23 and 30; and Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Hunters can find additional instructions for submitting samples and information about test results at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.

The DNR says hunter participation is critical to gathering enough samples to estimate how common CWD is in the five-county region.

The results will help determine the next steps in managing the disease and protecting Michigan’s white-tailed deer population.

For more information about CWD monitoring, testing and prevention, visit the DNR’s chronic wasting disease webpage.