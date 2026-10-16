Fishing regulations lifted on several northern Pennsylvania lakes

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is alerting anglers that effective immediately, a temporary change in regulations has been enacted on several lakes in anticipation of upcoming dam and infrastructure rehabilitation projects.

These projects are being completed to meet Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection dam safety standards.

The impacted lakes, regulation changes, and details about the projects associated with each location are listed below:

Beechwood Lake, Tioga County: Seasons, sizes, and daily limits for all game fish, except trout, have been removed.

A complete drawdown on this 67-acre lake is anticipated to begin in fall of 2027.

The $8 million project will include the installation of roller compacted concrete protection in the auxiliary spillway, grading and drainage improvements to the dam embankment, and improvements to the dam control tower and principal spillway outlet conduit.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to last approximately 1.5 years.

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Hunters Lake, Sullivan County: Seasons, sizes, and daily limits for all game fish, except trout, have been removed.

A complete drawdown on this 117-acre lake is anticipated to begin in fall of 2027.

The $3 million project will include rehabilitation of the reinforced concrete principal spillway and improvements to the dam earthen embankment.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to last approximately 1.5 years.

Stevens Lake, Wyoming County: Seasons, sizes, and daily limits for all game fish have been removed.

A complete drawdown on this 62-acre lake is anticipated to begin in fall of 2027.

The $2.4 million project will include rehabilitation of the reinforced concrete principal spillway and improvements to the dam earthen embankment.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to last approximately 1.5 years.

Both Hunters Lake and Stevens Lake are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Program, and the drawdown will not impact the remaining 2026 scheduled stockings or the spring 2027 stockings.