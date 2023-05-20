Iowa’s Protect Our Lakes initiative takes shape to halt spread of invasives

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Aug. 3, 2022 Eurasian watermilfoil was found on East Okoboji and the lower chain of lakes. Mike Hawkins, Iowa DNR fisheries biologist, spearheaded a group of concerned residents and nonprofit organizations to decide how to address the situation. A new educational and preventative initiative called “Protect Our Lakes” is being spearheaded by Exploreokoboji.com and its five radio stations to help to get the word out to local residents, seasonal residents and tourists that these lakes are being threatened by invasive species and what we can all do to protect the Iowa Great Lakes.