Tuesday, May 16th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Christine Thomas: A trip down memory lane from the turkey woods

Christine Thomas with her first turkey, a jake shot in 1999 near Princeton on a farm owned at that time by the Hotmar sisters. Thomas was hunting that day with Prof. Dan Trainer, who was then chair of the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources. (Photo by Dan Trainer)
I am writing this from my turkey stand at the little cabin, opening day of Season B in Wisconsin. The toms gobbled early. However, only hens have come into my decoys. There is one milling around them right now. Turkey hunting has me thinking about an invitation I received earlier this year that allowed me to revisit the spot where I harvested my first turkey.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?