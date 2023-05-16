Christine Thomas: A trip down memory lane from the turkey woods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I am writing this from my turkey stand at the little cabin, opening day of Season B in Wisconsin. The toms gobbled early. However, only hens have come into my decoys. There is one milling around them right now. Turkey hunting has me thinking about an invitation I received earlier this year that allowed me to revisit the spot where I harvested my first turkey.