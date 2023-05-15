Want to work at Outdoor News?

Outdoor News, a Plymouth, Minn.-based group of print and digital publications, is seeking a friendly and motivated administrative staffer. Candidate must have strong customer service skills, ability to problem-solve, data entry and system navigation skills, and a positive attitude. This is a full-time, in-office position. This role is responsible for, but not limited to: answering a high volume of customer calls, data entry, sorting and opening mail, front office support, and cooperating in fast-paced, upbeat office environment. Please apply by sending a resume to employment@outdoornews.com.