Michigan hunter tagged ’22 bear weighing near 600 pounds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Samuel Wiltzius from Marquette shot one of the heaviest black bears killed in Michigan during the 2022 season while hunting over bait in the Carney Bear Management Unit in the southern U.P. It was the biggest bear entered in the annual Big Bear Award Contest sponsored by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association.