Veteran Pennsylvania fur buyer was a legend and a mentor

On a wall inside an old shed sit a dozen small jars. Some are small, 1-ounce glass bottles, and others are plastic, 16-ounce jars that held bait. They are all empty now, but at one time they contained the scent of success for my trapline. Mink, fox, muskrat – you name it – I had a scent that was bound to work.