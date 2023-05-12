One Waupaca County, Wis. poaching suspect pleads not guilty to 51 charges

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of two men facing charges in a Waupaca County, Wis. deer poaching case has pleaded not guilty to 51 felony and misdemeanor counts, and has a trial tentatively scheduled for August. Meanwhile, the other suspect doesn’t have an attorney, has yet to enter pleas on 51 misdemeanor counts and won’t appear in court again until early June.