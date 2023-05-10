Public hearing scheduled for Minnesota’s Clear Lake management plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A public hearing is scheduled for May 16 to discuss management options, gather public input, and review a plan for habitat enhancement for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The Minnesota DNR and the Sibley (County) Soil and Water Conservation District intend to replace a culvert between Clear and Mud lakes. The new culvert will be capable of closure seasonally to limit common carp access to spawning areas.