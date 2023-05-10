Minnesota’s Red Lake Band will issue 30 permits for 2023 elk hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Red Lake Tribal Council announced, on April 19, a 2023 elk hunt for tribal members with a lottery system of 30 permits. This is an increase from five permits in the 2022 elk hunt. Al Pemberton, Red Lake DNR director, emphasized that the Red Lake Band wants to protect the elk population just like anyone in Minnesota, but they want to be able to hunt in a similar fashion just like what the Minnesota DNR offers each year.