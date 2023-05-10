Thursday, May 11th, 2023
Minnesota’s Red Lake Band will issue 30 permits for 2023 elk hunt

The elk population is sitting at about 331 elk in the three zones in the northwest part of Minnesota. The Red Lake Band and Minnesota DNR worked together to issue a reasonable amount of permits for the 2023 elk hunt. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)
The Red Lake Tribal Council announced, on April 19, a 2023 elk hunt for tribal members with a lottery system of 30 permits. This is an increase from five permits in the 2022 elk hunt. Al Pemberton, Red Lake DNR director, emphasized that the Red Lake Band wants to protect the elk population just like anyone in Minnesota, but they want to be able to hunt in a similar fashion just like what the Minnesota DNR offers each year.
