Commentary: Grouse in trouble in Ohio, but we are not alone

There have been recent suggestions that the Division of Wildlife may be considering suspending ruffed grouse hunting in Ohio. I understand that this rumor began when the question was posed by a Wildlife Council member questioning the impact such action might have on the crashing grouse population. It is my understanding that this is not currently being entertained by the division as part of this year’s hunting and trapping proposals.