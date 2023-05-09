Commentary: Antler point restrictions not the answer to CWD management in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The National Deer Association, a merger between the Quality Deer Management Association and the National Deer Alliance, has widely circulated its recommendations for deer hunting regulation changes in Michigan. They call for protecting potentially diseased deer as a means of controlling CWD in the state. If you don’t think that makes sense, you are correct.