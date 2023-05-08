Wind, snow, sleet or rain don’t stop turkeys from being turkeys

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When mating season arrives for wild turkeys, harsh weather does little to halt their spring breeding activity. When spring gobbler season opened in Pennsylvania April 29, I found myself huddled against a medium-sized white pine tree as the darkness of night was beginning to fade in the eastern sky. Rain was falling, and the gathered moisture on pine needles dropped heavily on my hat.