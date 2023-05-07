Ohio DNR culls 132 more deer in the CWD zone as part of targeted removal efforts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s good news from the Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) in Marion, Hardin and Wyandot counties. “I can’t say the disease is spreading there,” Mike Reynolds told the Ohio Wildlife Council in April. Reynolds is executive administrator of wildlife management for the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW). His conclusion came while reporting on a targeted deer removal effort on private and public lands in the DSA.