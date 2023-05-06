Changes likely coming for Ohio grouse hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During a meeting of the Ohio Wildlife Council in mid-April, the council received a proposal to reduce the ruffed grouse season hunting dates and open counties due to long-term trends in declining grouse numbers. Proposed grouse season dates are from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 26, with a daily limit of one bird. Season dates would be aligned for public and private land. The proposal would allow grouse hunting in Adams, Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.