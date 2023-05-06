Bats slowly rebounding at some spots in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

White-nose syndrome decimated local bat populations when it showed up in the state in 2008 and began killing cave bats in 2009. Now, more than a dozen years later, bats are starting to make a comeback, though the population numbers won’t rebound completely for thousands of years.