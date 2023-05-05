New York reader stories: Missing in the wilderness for 1,291 days

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pine Lake is a remote pristine Adirondack lake, which is located northeast of Indian Lake, in Hamilton County, N.Y. The lake is known for good fishing and the surrounding forest has superb hunting for big white-tailed bucks and bears. The region is unquestionably beautiful, but deceptively dangerous as well. With a combination of difficult terrain and rapidly changing weather, this environment is potentially hazardous. Injuries are not uncommon, and the sheer size of this wilderness area results in many people becoming lost.