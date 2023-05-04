Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in a farmed whitetail from Michigan’s Newaygo County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed chronic wasting disease (CWD) in one white-tailed deer from a farmed cervid facility in Newaygo County. The infected four-and-a-half-year-old deer was discovered through routine testing as part of the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer. To date, no free-ranging white-tailed deer have tested positive for CWD in Newaygo County.