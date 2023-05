Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

MAY 5: NWTF banquet Dakota Strutters, 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Steve Mohr, 612-910-1161.

MAY 6: Clays for a Cause/Metro Pheasants Forever, 9:00 a.m., Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Denise Bornhausen, 612-578-3816.

MAY 20: Anoka County Pheasants Forever, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Boulevard Bar and Grill, Coon Rapids. For more information call Derek Madsen, 651-964-8445.

AUG. 10: Ducks Unlimited Elk River Goldeneyes Chapter, Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Rockwoods Entertainment Center, Otsego. For more information call Tim Oie, 763-237-4155.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

MAY 6: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

MAY 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

JULY 8: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

JULY 8: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

AUG. 6: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

SEPT. 9: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MAY 6: Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest. Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka. 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit Fishing For Life. See details at www.mnbound.com/crappie-contest

MAY 20: Osakis Lake Association Spring Event, Community Center, Osakis. For more info visit www.osakislakeassociation.org

JUNE 10-11: Osage Sportsmans Club, Annual Sportsmans Show, 9:00 a.m., Park Rapids Fair Grounds, Park Rapids. For more information call Tom Wettels, Jim Hartig, or Dave Engels, 218-732-4095.

JUNE 17: Confidence Learning Center, 40th Annual Camp Fishing Classic, Zorbaz on Gull Lake. 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information call Lizzie Aydt, 218-828-2344.

JUNE 19: White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation 23rd Annual Golf Tournament, 10:30 a.m., Oak Glen Golf Course, Stillwater. For more information call Emily St. Martin 651-407-7696.

AUG. 15 -20: Great Outdoors Center at the Steele County Free Fair, 8:00 a.m. 10:00 p.m. all 6 days, Steele County Fair Grounds, Owatonna. For more information call 507-451-4154.

AUG. 25-26: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage Barnes, Wis. Town Hall, Barnes, Wis., For more info call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107 or bahamuseum.org

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Agassiz Dunes Bowhunter 3D Shoot, April 22-23, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile. For more info call Lesl Krogstad, 218-289-5685.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: The 2023 Minnesota Airgun State Championship matches at the American Legion in Anoka, April 30, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. American Legion Post 102, Anoka. Air rifle and air pistol competition open to all ages. For more information email mncentershots10.9@gmail. com also check out minnesotacentershots.com and Minnesota Rifle and Revolver Association website: MRRA.org

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fractional Toys, St. Paul. For questions, please contact Mark Schwietz at 651-343-5731.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact Mark Schwietz at 651-343-5731.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at 9943 Harriet Ave. S., Bloomington. For questions, please contact Mark Schwietz at 651-343-5731.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact Mark Schwietz at 651-343-5731.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide & Educator

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

