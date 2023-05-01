Monday, May 1st, 2023
Turkey researchers asking New York hunters to donate part of their turkey legs this year

Successful hunters this turkey season in New York are asked to keep the tarsus of the turkey leg, which is from the knee/elbow joint down to the foot, to send in for the research study. It is OK for hunters to remove and keep the spur. (Photo courtesy of Eric Morken)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) is taking a look at turkey populations in New York and is asking successful spring gobbler hunters for some help. 

Researchers are asking that hunters who harvest a wild turkey in New York this spring submit one of their turkey legs to be analyzed as part of the study. 

“We are investigating genetic diversity of wild turkeys because it can affect population growth and health,” biologist Dr. Michael L. Schummer said. “Trap and transfer stopped years ago once turkeys were established, but no statewide study has been done to understand if genetic diversity has been sustained or declined in the population.” 

Dr. Schummer said there is a hypothesis that wild turkeys may have declining genetic diversity and that these declines would be greatest where hunters are observing the greatest declines.

“You once could scout for a day and hear a dozen turkeys and kill one on May 1, now you can scout for two weeks to find a pocket and hear many fewer birds, this is frustrating. You might still kill a bird on May 1, but the effort is often ten- fold,” he said. 

Successful hunters should keep the tarsus of the leg, which is from the knee/elbow joint down to the foot. It is OK for hunters to remove and keep the spur.

Hunters should freeze the tarsus in a plastic bag, but note the township of the harvest. After the season, or once you are done hunting this spring, send the leg(s) from your harvest to: Dr. Michael L. Schummer, SUNY ESF, 1 Forestry Drive, 204 Illick Hal, Syracuse, NY 13210.

