Plenty to see during rainy Pennsylvania gobbler hunt

There was a time when I used to let spring gobbler hunting bother me. It’s my favorite season to hate, especially when things go wrong. Uncooperative birds, missed shots, and terrible weekend weather — all these elements have prevented me from filling my tag over the past several years. I almost said screw it and didn’t go this year, but on the eve before the opener I found myself digging out my gear, conditioning my calls, and preparing my vest for additional punishment.