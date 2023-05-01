Nuisance raccoons can be trapped on private land in Iowa year-round beginning June 7

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Private landowners in Iowa will soon be able to trap nuisance raccoons on their land on a year-round basis, following the signing of House File 317 on April 28 by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The bill was approved by an 87-11 vote on March 7 of the House, unanimously by the state's Natural Resources Commission on April 13 and by a 47-2 vote of the Senate on April 17. The law will take effect June 7. In addition to the private-land rule, the commission extended the regular season one month for hunting and trapping fur-bearing animals.