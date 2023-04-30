Meet Keng Yang: Adult-onset hunter, enthusiastic mentor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When a film about Keng Yang and his dog premiered at Pheasant Fest in February, he became something of an instant celebrity. His likeness has appeared many times in recent months online, in newspapers, and elsewhere (you may recognize him from the cover of the 2022 Minnesota Hunting & Trapping Regulations booklet). Almost as fast, however, was his entry into hunting, which also propelled him into a life of conservation and mentorship.