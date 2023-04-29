Springtime is the right time for sunfish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring is a consistent time to find bluegills and other sunfish. No need for a fishing forecast when they gather in the shallows to spawn. The pre-spawn catch can be as good as those taken during the spawn. Both events become excellent opportunities for finding the largest bluegills within casting distance of shore or from a small boat.