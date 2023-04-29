New York’s Elizabeth Handy is a natural with an air rifle as 18-year-old wins national title

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last year, the Mohawk Valley school district became the first in New York state to join a growing national organization known as the Student Air Rifle Program. Elizabeth Handy, 18, was quick to sign up for that team, but little did she know that in Mohawk Valley’s first year of competition, she would become national champion.