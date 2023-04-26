Wednesday, April 26th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, April 26th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Dirty stream water need not cloud your trout fishing plans

One of several tips for fishing dirty-water streams: The dirtier the water, the more thoroughly it must be fished, given that such water diminishes a fish’s ability to see bait. (Photo courtesy of Dave Anderson)
The makeshift gravel parking area near the trout stream in western Wisconsin already had two cars idling in it, and another had just sped off. It was a cool morning by July standards. Rain was in the forecast. And the thunderstorm from the previous night had likely sullied the stream’s pristine clarity, transforming its color from moonshine-clear to a tint resembling bourbon in a shot glass.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?