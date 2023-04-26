B.A.S.S. names ’23 Bassmaster high school all-staters, including two Minnesotans

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fifty-two outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Minnesotans on that list include Katherine Wedes, of Excelsior, and Noah Wells, of Esko. Jaydon Manteufel, of Fergus Falls, and Jonathan Waschek, of Apple Valley, received honorable mention.