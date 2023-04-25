Research shows zebra mussels find a new way to spread

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In what may be the first of its kind discovery, a zebra mussel was found firmly attached to a fish in Lake Temiscouata in Quebec, according to an online paper published by researchers from Canada.