‘Manureshed’ management in Susquehanna River basin key for water quality of Chesapeake Bay

A novel study by a Penn State-led research team suggests that “manureshed” management in the Susquehanna River basin could make a big difference in the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay. The Susquehanna delivers half the fresh water in the Chesapeake Bay and about 40% of the nitrogen pollution, 20% of the phosphorus pollution and a heavy load of sediment pollution.